Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.43. 134,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $99.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.