Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes $33,000 Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NASDAQ:NVST traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.17. 58,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,077. Envista Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.68.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

