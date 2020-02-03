Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Major Shareholder John D. Baker II Buys 2,100 Shares

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:PATI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. 3,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,440. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Patriot Transportation Company Profile
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.
