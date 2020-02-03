Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Major Shareholder John D. Baker II Buys 2,100 Shares

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. 3,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,440. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.