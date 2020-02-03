Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.94. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 176,011 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $9,870,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

