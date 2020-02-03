Paxos Standard Token Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.04 or 0.03008162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00198751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127814 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.