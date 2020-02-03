Payden & Rygel Buys 137,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 2.1% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.10% of General Mills worth $33,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after acquiring an additional 772,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in General Mills by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in General Mills by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 335,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.72. 1,799,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.