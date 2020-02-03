Payden & Rygel Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $9,804,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $3.64 on Monday, reaching $66.84. 2,216,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,176,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,947. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

