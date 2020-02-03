Payden & Rygel Has $28.57 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 943,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust Of America makes up approximately 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 62,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,096. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 190.81, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.