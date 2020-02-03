Payden & Rygel Sells 2,300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Payden & Rygel cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.9% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $46,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,882,000 after purchasing an additional 643,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,562. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

