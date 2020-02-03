Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.