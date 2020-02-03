Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 8.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $2.62 on Monday, hitting $116.51. 8,139,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,894. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $89.71 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

