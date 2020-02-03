PDATA One Day Volume Tops $4,165.00 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, PDATA has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One PDATA token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit. PDATA has a market cap of $233,823.00 and approximately $4,165.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.60 or 0.02989967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00196269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PDATA Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,888,921 tokens. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io . The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token . The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

