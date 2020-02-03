Pegasystems (PEGA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2020 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

1/21/2020 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.99. 875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,367. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $852,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,687 shares of company stock worth $3,607,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 395,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $122,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $612,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pegasystems by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pegasystems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

