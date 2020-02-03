Penta (PNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $97,498.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Penta token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, LBank and BCEX. Penta has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $97,498.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.25 or 0.02999826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00197730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, BCEX, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

