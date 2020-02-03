Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Hits $0.0075

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $38,285.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One Pepe Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif and Tux Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.56 or 0.03000423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00197015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com . The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

