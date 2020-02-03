Phantasma (SOUL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $553,986.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $553,986.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045866 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00067131 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000748 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,376.87 or 1.00804336 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000649 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001567 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

