Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PAHC. BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 2,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $959.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 144,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.