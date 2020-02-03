Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,832. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

