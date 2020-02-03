Pi Financial Increases Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$58.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE OTEX traded up C$1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$60.70. 385,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion and a PE ratio of 50.68. Open Text has a 52-week low of C$48.29 and a 52-week high of C$62.89.

Get Open Text alerts:

In other news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 51,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total value of C$2,920,465.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 756,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,563,631.53. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total transaction of C$498,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,041,251.49.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.