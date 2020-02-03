Pivot Token Market Cap Tops $2.59 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $363,679.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.29 or 0.02992233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00197313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

