Pivotal Research Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,450.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Pivotal Research from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,004.20. 5,886,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The stock has a market cap of $993.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

