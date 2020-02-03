Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $81.58. 1,098,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,090. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $56.14 and a 12 month high of $82.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,604,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,828,000 after buying an additional 294,996 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,172,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,974,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $43,316,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $23,796,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

