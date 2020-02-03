Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $19.41 million and $676,342.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037240 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,144,575,307 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.