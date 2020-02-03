Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 51 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.93. 4,952,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.53.
Several brokerages have commented on V. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.96.
In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
