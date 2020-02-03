Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 51 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.93. 4,952,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.96.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

