Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,607 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.63. The company had a trading volume of 677,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,557. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.27 and its 200-day moving average is $227.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $178.73 and a 52 week high of $263.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

