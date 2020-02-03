Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 64,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,089. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

