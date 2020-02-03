Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 96,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,864. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.