Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,227 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 372,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,958. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

