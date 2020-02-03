Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $2,478,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $122,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,235. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average is $121.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

