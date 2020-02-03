Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,820,000. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.83. 1,970,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.