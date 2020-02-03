Project Pai Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $20.52 million and $800,461.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HBUS, Bitfinex and BitForex. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $555.55 or 0.05959129 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035061 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013338 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,650,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,566,984 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, BitForex, Bitfinex, HBUS, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.