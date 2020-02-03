Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,696 ($22.31) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,660.27 ($21.84).

LON PRU traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,368 ($18.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,429.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,442.38.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

