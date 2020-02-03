PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of PTC worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after buying an additional 751,495 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,703,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $43,293,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 415,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

PTC traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $83.92. 3,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,147. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.24 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

