Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Buys 305 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Itron were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Itron by 266.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.28. 7,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

