Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,221,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 83,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.31. 4,997,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,941,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

