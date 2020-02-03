Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,428. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.86. The firm has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

