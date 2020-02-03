Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

