Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,285. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Insiders acquired a total of 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

