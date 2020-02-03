Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 3,157 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $111,000.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 403,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,957. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.