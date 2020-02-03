Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 6,406 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,946 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,646,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NBL stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,252. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.