QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lessened by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 239,800 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,514 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 913,330 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,793,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,331,000 after acquiring an additional 535,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 729,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,645,000 after acquiring an additional 511,256 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,567,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

