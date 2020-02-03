QV Investors Inc. Sells 89,390 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,390 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.26. 1,073,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.34. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

