RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of RMED traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.37. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of RA Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,682 shares of company stock worth $78,871. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMED. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

