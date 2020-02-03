Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $113.26. 1,539,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $7,629,938.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,485. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 200,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

