Raymond James Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $98.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 13,099.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after buying an additional 403,861 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Qorvo by 879.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 142.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 176,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qorvo by 100.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

