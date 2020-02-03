RDA Financial Network Has $322,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $67.73. 18,386,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

