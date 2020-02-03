RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 63,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 186,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 968,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 47,285 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.82. 4,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,748. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

