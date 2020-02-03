RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.03. 1,115,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,133. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,505,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,931,809.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in RealReal in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

