Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $329,356.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $329,356.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

