Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $135,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

GMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

GMLP traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,448. The stock has a market cap of $473.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42. Golar LNG Partners LP has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $14.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4042 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.29%.

Golar LNG Partners Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.